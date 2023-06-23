Adapa Darshan begins from today at Gundicha Temple

Puri: After being escorted to Gundicha Temple’s ‘Adapa Mandapa’ on Thursday in ‘Goti Pahandi’, the divine trinities of Puri Sri Mandir are all-ready to meet devotees in the temple from today.

The Adapa Abadha mahaprasad will be available for devotees at the Gundicha Temple from Friday, sources said.

This year, deities gave Darshan to devotees from Raths for two days. The legend has it that devotees who pay obeisance to deities on Raths get free from the birth-death cycle.

Lakhs of devotees have queued up at the Sharadhabali, a place in front of the Shree Gundicha Temple where Raths are parked now, to have Darshan of the Lords and Goddess since Shree Gundicha Yatra.

Chanting of ‘Jai Jagannath’, ‘Hulhuli’ and ‘Haribol’ is creating a devotional atmosphere in the entire Sharadhabali area.

On the ninth day of the sojourn, the Holy Trinity will return to their abode in Srimandir that is known as Bahuda Yatra’ or the return car festival.