Adani Issues 413-Page Response, Calls Hindenburg Allegations Attack On India

New Delhi: Richest Indian Gautam Adani’s group on Sunday likened the damning allegations levied by short seller Hindenburg Research to a “calculated attack” on India, its institutions and growth story, saying the allegations are “nothing but a lie”.

In a 413-page response, Adani Group said the report was driven by “an ulterior motive” to “create a false market” to allow the US firm to make financial gains.

“This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India,” it said.