The Adani Group announced today that it will invest Rs 2.28 lakh crore in various sectors in Odisha over the next five years.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, met with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mjahi for a one-on-one discussion and exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the investment.

This commitment represents the largest investment by any group as part of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 initiative, according to Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and MSME.

Additionally, the first test flight successfully landed at the Dhamra Airstrip today.

On this occasion of Utkarsh Odisha, six projects by Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) in Odisha were commissioned. These projects include an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Bhubaneswar airport, the completion of the City Gate Station and Mother Station project, and the groundbreaking for an LNG and multi-fuel hub at Bhadrak.

Also, the CNG station at JIO BP RO in Balasore was completed and will open to the public shortly after receiving PESO approval.

Further, the first domestic PNG connection and gas burner were initiated in Bhadrak, and a CNG station project was completed in Rairangpur, marking the first such facility in Mayurbhanj district, which will also be open to the public soon.