Adani Group Celebrates ‘Adani Day’ By Honoring 1983 World Cup Team, Launches Jeetenge Hum” Campaign

Mumbai: The Adani Group celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday, honoring the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 World Cup.

The event, dubbed “Adani Day,” took place on the 61st birthday of the group’s founder, Gautam Adani. The Adani Group launched the “Jeetenge Hum” campaign during the event, with the goal of rallying support for Team India and boosting morale ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

With the exception of Ravi Shastri, who was in London at the time, the event saw the presence of the 1983 winning team, according to a statement issued by the company. The event was also attended by Roger Binny, the current BCCI President. The captain of the 1983 team, Kapil Dev, expressed his thoughts about collaborating with the Adani Group to rally Team India for the World Cup. He emphasised the campaign’s portrayal of the team’s spirit and the significance of a collective mindset focused on giving their all, the statement said.

“As part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled soon, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe to share their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India’s journey to the World Cup, aiming to create a resounding display of support and amplifying Team India’s determination to achieve victory,” it said.