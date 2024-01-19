Adani Green Gets Shareholders’ Approval To Raise ₹9,350 Crore

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of Adani Group, got shareholders’ approval to raise ₹9,350 crore through the issuance of preferential warrants to promoters with a whopping 99.9% majority.

The shareholders approved the proposal at the company’s EGM held on Tuesday, it said in a regulatory update. On December 26, AGEL said it would use the funds to achieve its target of 45 gigawatts of green energy capacity by 2030, and for other capex plans.