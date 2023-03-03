Adani Enterprises Gets LoI For Koraput’s Balllada Bauxite Block

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises, on Friday said that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the Balllada Bauxite Block in Odisha.

In an exchange filing, Adani Enterprises said that Mundra Aluminium Limited (MAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company was declared the preferred bidder for the Ballada Bauxite Block.

“MAL recently participated in the auction proceedings invited by Government of Odisha. We are pleased to inform that based on the outcome of the auction proceedings, MAL has been declared as “Preferred Bidder” and subsequently a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) dated 1st March 2023 has been issued by Govt. of Odisha in respect of the following mineral block in Odisha,” Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing.

MAL is engaged in the business of mining, refining, smelting, development, production and operations of bauxite, alumina and aluminium. The company had participated in the auction proceedings invited by the government of Odisha.

According to the Odisha government records, the Ballada block in Koraput district of Odisha has a probable reserve of 11.5 million tonnes of Bauxite reserves. The mines ministry had auctioned six mineral blocks last year. According to the government records, the three bauxite blocks — Ballada, Kutrumali and Sijimali are virgin. In November, the government of Odisha had invited tenders for mining lease at three mineral blocks of bauxite and two mineral blocks on limestone.