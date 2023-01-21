Adani Electricity Mumbai Proposes Marginal Hike In Residential Power Tariffs In Next 2 Fiscals

Mumbai: Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) on Saturday proposed an increase in power tariffs for residential consumers by 1 per cent for the next two financial years on account of a rise in renewable sources on the generation side.

In the case of industrial and commercial consumers, the company has proposed to reduce tariffs by 11-18 per cent in FY24 and FY25, as per advertisements in local dailies on Saturday.

“Residential consumers to have a cumulative marginal 1 per cent increase in tariff over both FY 23-24 and FY 24-25 as compared to tariffs incurred currently,” the company said.