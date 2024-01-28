Actress Surbhi Chandna And Long-time Boyfriend Karan Sharma Confirm Date For Jaipur Wedding

Mumbai: Actress Surbhi Chandna and her boyfriend Karan Sharma, who kept their relationship under wraps for an impressive 13 years, have finally decided to take the plunge and start their marital journey. The couple recently confirmed their wedding plans after much speculation. During their latest public appearance, Surbhi Chandna not only shared the happy news but also revealed key details about their upcoming ceremony, including the wedding date and destination. The couple began their wedding preparations by taking the blessings of Lord Ganesh at a local temple, where they presented their wedding invitation card to the priest. Following the religious rituals, the couple were seen posing for the paparazzi and during the conversation, the Ishqbaaz star spoke about her big day.

Surbhi revealed that her partner is taking charge of all the arrangements. The actress then asked the photographers for their blessings. When one of them asked about the wedding details, the Naagin actress disclosed “Jaipur mein hai 1 aur 2 (March) tareek ko. Reception nahi hoga, destination wedding hai bass. (In Jaipur, it’s on the 1st and 2nd (March). There won’t be a reception, just a destination wedding).”

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with her roles in the romantic drama Qubool Hai, followed by Ishqbaaz and Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 3.