Actress Reena Mahajan Mesmerizes Audiences as Anarkali in ZEE5’s Original Web Series “Taj: Divided by Blood”

ZEE5’s latest original web series, “Taj: Divided by Blood” is an Indian period drama streaming television series produced by Contiloe Pictures.

Among the stellar cast, actress Reena Mahajan delivers a captivating performance in the role of Anarkali, leaving audiences spellbound with her portrayal of this iconic character.

In “Taj: Divided by Blood,” the story unfolds fifteen years after Salim’s exile, as he embarks on a path of destruction to avenge his lost love. Meanwhile, Daniyal anxiously awaits his succession, and Akbar’s pursuit of a worthy heir leads to further treachery and wars.

Amidst the turmoil, Reena shines as Anarkali, portraying the depth and complexity of her romantic scenes with Salim. The series stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati and Taaha Shah in primary roles.

Reena’s on-screen chemistry with Salim and her heartfelt portrayal of Anarkali’s emotions resonate with viewers, immersing them in a tale of love and longing. The series features captivating dance sequences and intimate scenes, further showcasing Reena Mahajan’s talent as an actress.

As “Taj: Divided by Blood” continues to captivate audiences on ZEE5, Reena Mahajan’s performance stands out as a testament to her skill and dedication to her craft.