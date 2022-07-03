Actress Nikita Rawal’s Hottest Ever Bathtub Photoshoot Will Leave Fans Drooling

Nikita Rawal’s fashion and style are unbeatable. The actor never fails to disappoint fans with her too-hot-to-handle pictures. Once again, Nikita is setting social media on fire with her latest pictures.

In this latest photoshoot, Nikita Rawal can be seen posing sensuously in a bathtub. What adds hotness to Nikita’s look is definitely her swag.

While Nikita looks absolutely stunning, fans were also quick to shower love and flood the comment section of her post with fire emojis.

The actor who is known for her bold and beautiful avatar looked sexy posing in the bathtub. The beautiful actor once again set the internet on fire with her latest jaw-dropping pictures in a Tub. Take a look.