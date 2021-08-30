Actress Jacqueline Fernandez Quizzed As Witness In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as a witness in a money laundering case.

According to initial reports, Jacqueline is being questioned as a witness with an alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by one Sukesh Chandrashekar, a “known conman” who is also an accused in a bribery matter involving the Election Commission.

“She is facing allegations of money laundering and that is why is she is being questioned as a witness in the ongoing case,” an ED official told news agency ANI.

The ED had earlier summoned her to physically join the probe.

According to latest reports, the officials are currently recording the actress’ statement in Delhi for the last five hours.