Actress Claudia Ciesla Launches “Weight & Watch”: A Refreshingly Real Approach to Weight Management and Wellness

Prepare to be inspired by the launch of “Weight & Watch,” a captivating show by renowned actress and nutritionist Claudia Ciesla. This groundbreaking series debunks traditional dieting myths, offering a fresh perspective on achieving a balanced lifestyle without compromising on your favourite foods. Get ready to embark on a journey of mindful eating and sustainable wellness, where inches are shed, and confidence soars, all while indulging in a healthy relationship with food.

The eagerly awaited “Weight & Watch by Claudia Ciesla” is set to release on multiple platforms, starting with Tata Play Fitness 110 on 6th August 2023, followed by D2H Fitness Active and Dish TV Fitness Active 132 in September 2023, and culminating on the ‘Watch by Brilliant Wellness’ App in October 2023.

The show unfolds in four engaging episodes, each running for 25 minutes, delivering practical insights into achieving a balanced and healthy life:

Episode 1: “Mindful Eating & Sustainable Weight Loss”

Claudia Ciesla shatters the notion of quick fixes and temporary diets, emphasizing the power of a sustainable approach to weight loss. Tune in to discover how developing a positive relationship with food and adopting a wholesome lifestyle can lead to permanent results. The episode also sheds light on the urgency of addressing lifestyle-related health issues, such as diabetes and chronic diseases, through practical changes in diet and exercise.

Episode 2: “Fueling Your Success with a Healthy Lifestyle”

Learn the secrets of thriving in life by treating food as your body’s fuel. Claudia reveals how the right nutrition can boost energy levels, fuel success, and enable you to seize every opportunity. Find out how a well-balanced lifestyle, encompassing nutrition, exercise, proper sleep, and emotional well-being, paves the way to sustainable weight loss and overall wellness.

Episode 3: “Gut Health: Your Digestive Champion”

Discover the vital link between gut health and your overall well-being. Claudia highlights the role of good bacteria in supporting and protecting the body, while guiding viewers on ways to nurture a healthy digestive system. Gain insights into the transformative impact of a holistic diet and exercise regimen.

Episode 4: “Intermittent Fasting: Your Path to Rejuvenation”

Uncover the age-old practice of intermittent fasting and its rejuvenating benefits. Claudia unveils how fasting aids in healing, detoxification, enhanced immunity, and reduced inflammation. This episode demystifies intermittent fasting as a simple and effective anti-aging treatment for the entire body.

Claudia Ciesla’s journey from acclaimed model and actress to passionate nutritionist fuels her desire to promote balanced living. Her new book, “Keep Eating Keep Losing,” dispels dieting misconceptions, encouraging a positive and enjoyable path to healthy living.

As an actress and nutritionist, I cannot stress enough the significance of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. They are the cornerstones of well-being and lasting transformation. Through ‘Weight & Watch,’ I aspire to share the empowering message that weight management shouldn’t be about deprivation or quick fixes. Instead, it’s about fostering a positive relationship with food, embracing mindful eating, and nurturing ourselves with wholesome choices. – Claudia Ciesla, Actress & Nutritionist

Join Claudia Ciesla on a mission to empower individuals with knowledge and practical tools for embracing a nutritious and balanced lifestyle. Experience lasting transformation, unleash boundless energy, and find true happiness in a sustainable approach to weight management.

Claudia Ciesla, the celebrated actress and nutritionist, brings her global experience and expertise to inspire a healthier society. Her dedication to promoting sustainable living has earned her recognition and respect worldwide. Claudia’s mission is to empower individuals to make positive, lasting changes, leading to a more fulfilling and confident life.