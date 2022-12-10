Actress Ashtha Rawal gives out major vacation goals with her Thailand trip

TV diva Ashtha Rawal is a busy bee. The multi-talented actress, who made her debut with TV, decided to enjoy a break prior to the launch of her upcoming song.

The travel enthusiast, who keeps rejuvenating herself by enjoying frequent trips, decided to visit one of her favourite holiday destinations- Thailand.

She enjoyed a gala time there exploring local markets, busy streets, treating taste buds with local cuisine and much more. Rawal also enjoyed some cheerful moments at a pet shop where she made some furry friends.

Keeping her tryst with fashion alive, the sassy beauty flaunted her wardrobe and was spotted in her most stylish avatars. She yet again proved that fashion never really takes a backseat, especially when you are on a holiday.

Speaking about her career, the actress has been successfully striking a fine balance between her projects on the silver screen and television.