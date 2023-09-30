Actress Archana Gautam, father manhandled outside Congress office

New Delhi: Actress, politician and Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly manhandled outside the Congress office in Delhi. According to the actress, some women misbehaved with her and beat her up, blocking their entry into the party’s office.

Archana Gautam visited the office with her father to congratulate Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on the passage of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament.

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party. They were stopped from entering the party office and were beaten at the gate itself. Archana, who is a big supporter of the Congress party, was trying to enter the… pic.twitter.com/GeYV6YHfnl — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2023

A video of the incident is viral on social media, where Archana Gautam could be seen surrounded by several people, who were shouting at her.

The Bigg Boss fame refused to comment on the matter. Her father Gautam Budh is likely to file a case in the matter in Meerut on Saturday, and may also address the media.