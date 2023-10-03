Actress Alankrita Sahay rocks a high-end luxury blazer!

Making waves on the internet is common for Alankrita Sahay. With her over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, whenever she shares an attractive picture of hers, people can’t stop gazing at it and then the picture goes viral on the internet. Her pictures are filled with appreciative comments from her fans. Well, let us tell you that this beautiful actress was recently honored with the honor of ‘Most Influential Fashion Icon of the Year’ at the prestigious Mid-Day India Influencer Awards 2023.

Over the years, Alankrita has managed to win the hearts of her fans on many occasions, with people loving each of her looks. However, currently one of her looks from the month of July is making waves on the internet. In this stunning photo, Alankrita Sahay is seen setting hearts ablaze in a mesmerizing high-end luxury brand blazer and you can’t ignore her. In this picture, she is seen posing in her side profile and in this she is looking like a supermodel. Here is his wonderful picture –

By the way, how would you all rate this look of Alankrita on a scale of 1-10? Do let us know by commenting and stay with us for more updates.