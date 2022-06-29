Actress Aakarshika Goyal set the fire with her steamy red saree look

Mumbai: Supermodel and Bollywood Actress Aakarshika Goyal stunned her fans as she took over the internet for her Red Saree photos.

The actress has seen soaring temperatures as she shared pictures from her latest photo shoot and the recently uploaded picture is too sensual to handle.

Here Aakarshika Goyal mesmerised everyone with her new photoshoot. She is identified by her fans for her curves and stunning look. She looks hot and sexy in a red colour saree & Black Blouse.

Aakarshika Goyal is very active on social media. She keeps sharing her pictures and videos from her social media account every day. Recently some of her pictures have surfaced, which are becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Bollywood is indeed fascinating and even its fascinations. With each passing day new hairstyles, lipstick shades of the actresses, and Saree worn by the divas are coming in the news and the common mass is raising their eyebrows seeing such beautiful things. But you will get hooked on one thing seeing Bollywood actresses in mesmerizing red sarees. It is not the flavour of the season but tested and tried by the Bollywood actresses many times.