Actor Yusuf Hussain Dies Of COVID-19

New Delhi: Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain passed away on Saturday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 73.

According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. However, he succumbed this morning.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter to mourn the demise of the late actor. In his emotional tribute to his father-in-law, Hansal Mehta wrote: “I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father.”

He added: “He was life – if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes – love you love you love you!”

See Hansal Mehta’s post for Yusuf Hussain here:

Yusuf Husain was seen in several television shows and films like Dil Chahta Hai, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khakhee, Vivah, Shahid, OMG, Krrish 3, Vishwaroopam 2, Dabangg 3 among many others.