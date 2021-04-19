Actor Vatsal Sheth tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Actor Vatsal Seth tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actor took his social media account to share his health update.

The film and television actor wrote: “Hogaye hum bhi Covid-19 +VE. I am following all the safety protocols under the right advice. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay home & stay safe.”

On the work front, Vatsal Sheth was last seen in the television series Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor also appeared in Netflix movie The Girl on the Train, where he was seen essaying the role of Rajeev Arya alongside Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari.