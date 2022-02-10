Actor Varsha Files Complaint Against Hubby Anubhav’s Journalist Friend Jagrati Shukla; Here’s Why

Cuttack: Ollywood celebrity couple Anubhav Mohanty-Varsha Priyadarshini’s marital discord has taken a new turn after the latter lodged complaint against her husband’s female friend and journalist Jagrati Shukla at Purighat police station in Cuttack on Thursday.

In her complaint, Varsha alleged that Jagrati had defamed her in a social media post.

In her Facebook post, Jagrati wrote, “Got to know that a Parliamentarian’s wife has put different names in Marriage Certificate, 10th Certificate, Passport, Pan Card, Bank Account, ITR and almost all documents. As well as got to know that she used her parents Surname differently (under two different categories). Does this not count as Fraud? Shouldn’t she be investigated thoroughly? Or as wife she has immunity?? Is she eligible to get all the Spouse benefit?” asked Jagrati through the post.

Earlier, Jagrati had alleged that her name was dragged into the matrimonial disputes between Anubhav and Varsha.

She requested Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, the CMO Odisha and the National Commission for Women to look into the matter pertaining to abusive comments and trolls against her. Also, she targeted Varsha and requested the authorities for an exemplary step against those who are responsible for the abuses and trolls.

Jagrati then said that she would file a police complaint and seek legal help to discourage such defaming activities.

The Orissa High Court on Monday passed orders not to revoke the Parliament Spouse Identity Card of Ollywood actor Varsha Priyadarshini.

The High Court issued the stay order while admitting a petition filed by Varsha challenging the order issued by the Parliament Secretary.

After the marital discord between the actor duo, Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty asked the Lok Sabha Secretary-General to cancel Barsha’s spouse identity card.

Acting on it, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had written a letter to Barsha Priyadarshini regarding the cancellation of the card and asked her to return the Identity Card issued as the spouse of the MP.