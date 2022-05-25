Actor Varsha Accuses Anubhav Of Maligning Her Image On Social Media; Lodges Plaint

Cuttack: Marital discord between Ollywood celebrity–Varsha Priyadarshini and Anubhav Mohanty on Wednesday took a different turn after the former lodged a complaint with the Cuttack cyber police against her husband.

In her complaint, the actress alleged that Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty attempted to malign her image on social media.

According to reports, the Police are said to have registered a case under IPC 509 and IT Act in connection with the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, the actress had moved Purighat police station in Cuttack alleging Anubhav and his family of assassinating her character.

Accusing the actor of mentally torturing her, Varsha complained that Anubhav is uploading videos on social media to defame her even as their marital dispute case is sub-judice.