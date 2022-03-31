Actor Shreyash Talpade honours Himanee Bhatia with Aarvee Entertainment Iconic Achievers Award

Blink Actress Himanee Bhatia bagged the best actress award at Aarvee Entertainment Iconic Achievers Award. She was awarded by Bollywood very talented actor Shreyash Talpde.

Himanee Bhatia is an Indian actress, producer, writer, host and model from New Delhi. Blink is an OTT short thriller film. The short film had received both critical and commercial success, but Himanee’s performance is being talked about the most. People have loved her performance and praised her acting talents, where she convincingly played her part to perfection. The entire movie was shot during the pandemic and Himanee had high expectations running for its success.

Himanee has worked with brands such as Coca Cola, Instagram, Canon India, wake fit, Bellavista, Spotify and many more. While talking to media beautiful actress Himanee Bhatia Said, “I am overwhelmed to have been chosen for this award and I also feel privileged and thankful as I know this award brings with it a lot of responsibility and duties. I promise that I will do my best to keep the prestige of this honour alive.”

Himanee Bhatia has risked lucrative corporate job to pursue her acting dreams and finally she is doing well in Bollywood. She has done Roomates, Khat, Lockdown Biryani, Hawa Ki Khidki, Eternally confused and eager for love, Decoupled for Netflix and others OTT Platforms.