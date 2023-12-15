Actor Shreyas Talpade Undergoes Angioplasty

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade reportedly passed out on Thursday night in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack. The city’s Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West conducted an angioplasty on him, who needed to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. The well-known actor is 47 years old. On Thursday, Shreyas Talpade was filming for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

There is not health update about the actor as of yet.

Over a two-decade career, Shreyas Talpade has starred in more than 45 movies. For his roles in Hindi and Marathi films, Talpade has received a great deal of praise from critics and audiences alike.