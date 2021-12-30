Actor Shilpa Shirodkar Test Positive For COVID-19 

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress took to her social media handle to share the news.

Sharing the news, she wrote: “COVID POSITIVE!!! #day4,” Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules… your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love #Getvaccinated #maskon #staysafe,” she added.

Meanwhile, Several Bollywood celebs have tested Covid positive. Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have tested positive for the virus. They are all under quarantine at home. Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea-Karan Boolani test Covid positive, staying in isolation.