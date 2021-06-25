Actor Shabana Azmi Falls Prey To Alcohol Delivery Scam

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday reportedly fell prey to scammers who pretended to be from an alcohol delivery platform.

In a tweet, the 70-year-old actor claimed that she was conned by ‘Living Liquidz’ after she placed an order at the platform but didn’t receive it.

“BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didn’t turn up they stopped picking up my calls,” Ms Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction with delivery platform.

Later, she said she had managed to locate the people who ran the business only to find out that those who cheated her, had nothing to with Living Liquidz.