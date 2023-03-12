Actor Sanjay Dutt Starts Shooting For Feature Film “Leo”

Srinagar: Actor Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for Vijay’s upcoming feature film “Leo”, the makers have announced.

According to film’s co-producer Jagadish Palanisamy, Dutt joined the Kashmir schedule of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial on Saturday.

“Our favourite @duttsanjay sir joins #Leo Kashmir Schedule. Exciting days ahead. #Thalapathy @actorvijay na @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @7screenstudio @Dir_Lokesh,” Palanisamy wrote on Twitter.

“Leo” marks the Tamil debut of Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film “KGF: Chapter 2” headlined by Yash.

Also starring Trisha, the upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after “Master” (2021).

Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon also round out the cast of “Leo”.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as “Kaththi”, “Master” and “Beast”, will return to score the soundtrack of the movie produced by S S Lalit Kumar.