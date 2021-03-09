Actor Ranbir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine, his mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed on Tuesday.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” Neetu Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Last month, Ranbir was shooting for his upcoming film “Brahmastra” along with co-star Alia Bhatt.

Earlier, Neetu had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for her film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in Chandigarh.