Actor Rajeeta Kochhar Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi: Veteran actress Rajeeta Kochhar, best known for her performance in TV show “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, has died following kidney failure and cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 70.

She was known for several television shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tantra, Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Piya Ka Ghar and films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The actor was admitted to Zen Multi Speciality Hospital in Chembur on Tuesday after her sugar level shot up and was later stable. But the actor suffered a kidney failure and died of cardiac arrest on Friday.

The actress last rites were held today at a crematorium in Chembur.

Rajeeta is survived by her husband Rajesh Kochhar, and daughter Kapisha who stays in UK.