Actor Puneeth Rajkumar To Get Karnataka Ratna Award Posthumously

Bengaluru: Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously, informed Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday.

While addressing a condolence event organised at Palace Ground in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “State Government has decided to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.”

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29.

Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

Earlier, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had urged the Chief Minister to recommend the name of Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri and consider the star for Karnataka Ratna.