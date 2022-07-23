Actor Prakruti Mishra’s Parents Lodges Complaint Against Babushaan’s Wife

Bhubaneswar: After landing in controversy, the parents of Ollywood actor Prakruti Mishra complained to actor Babushaan Mohanty’s wife on Saturday.

The actor’s parents complained to Kharavela Nagar Police Station after a video of Babushan’s wife Trupti Satapathy attacking Prakruti went viral on social media.

Prakruti’s parents Manmath Mishra and Krushnapriya Mishra have alleged that Babushaan’s wife Trupti Satapathy has defamed their daughter.

Reportedly, Babushaan was travelling in a car with co-star Prakruti when his wife Trupti intercepted them and attacked the actress accusing her of ruining their family. She had pulled Prakruti’s hair and manhandled her in front of the public.