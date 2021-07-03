Actor Pracheen Chauhan Arrested In Molestation Case

Mumbai: Police here on Saturday arrested actor Pracheen Chauhan for allegedly molesting a woman in an inebriated state.

According to reports, the matter came to light after the woman lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Based on the plaint, police arrested Chauhan from his house under sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assaults or use of criminal force on woman, intending to outrage her modesty). The police will present the actor before the holiday court later in the day.

According to police, the actor, who has worked in many television serials, including ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, had organised a party on Thursday night at his residence. The complainant had gone to her house along with her friend, where the actor allegedly consumed alcohol and touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state.

They said that they are investigating the case and would not be able to divulge any other details.