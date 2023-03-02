Actor Pintu Nanda’s Body Arrives In Bhubaneswar, To Be Cremated At Puri Swarga Dwara Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The dead body of actor Pintu Nanda, who died during treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, arrived in Bhubaneswar today. His last rites will be performed tomorrow at Swaga Dwar in Puri, his relatives said.

His body has been kept at a private hospital tonight and will be taken to his residence at Kalarahanga in Patia the next morning where many from the film fraternity will pay the last tributes to the departed soul.

Pintu Nanda was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for liver disease. He breathed his last at 11:25 pm last night.

After completing all formalities, his dead body was brought to Bhubaneswar on a flight. His wife arrived at Bhubaneswar airport around 9 pm. Many people associated with the film industry rushed to the airport to pay last respect.

Pintu Nanda was suffering from liver disease for a long time. After treatment in Bhubaneswar, he was shifted to New Delhi for liver transplantation. Due to the unavailability of a donor, he was taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he couldn’t survive.