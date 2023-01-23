Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Wife, Mother Caught Up In Property Dispute

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother Mehrunisa has filed a police complaint against his wife Zainab aka Alia at Versova Police Station. An FIR has been registered following her complaint and Alia has been called in for questioning.

There is a property dispute between Nawazuddin, Nawazuddin’s mother and Zainab alias Alia. A case has been registered u/s 452, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC. Zainab is Nawazuddin’s second wife: Versova Police.