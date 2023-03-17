Actor Mohit Raina, Wife Aditi Become Parent

Mumbai: Actor Mohit Raina on Friday announced that he and wife Aditi have become parents to a baby girl.

The 40-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post alongside a photograph of the hands of the newborn.

“And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl,” Raina wrote.

Soon after he shared the news, fans and industry friends extended their best wishes to Raina. Actor Dia Mirza, Shreya Dhanwantari, Amit Tandon and filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra, among others congratulated the couple.

Raina is best known for his performances across various mediums — TV, films and OTT. Some of his most popular work includes “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev”, “Mahabharat”, “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat”, “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “Kaafir” and “Mumbai Diaries 26/11”.