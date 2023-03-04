Actor Mayur Mehta makes directorial debut “AKS”

RPM Motion Pictures presents ‘AKS…within you’, a thought-provoking film that sheds light on the struggles of the human psyche. The movie follows the journey of a character who has lost his way and is desperately trying to find himself. Despite his struggles, he learns to listen to his inner voice and finds his own ‘AKS’ (reflection) that guides him to rediscover himself.

The film is a reminder that it is important to pay attention to our inner voice and not lose hope, even in the darkest of times. With its captivating storyline and powerful performances, ‘AKS…within you’ has garnered critical acclaim and several awards. The film has been awarded Best Experimental Film and Best Actor at the Cotton City International Film Festival, and Best International Short Film at the HOHO International Film Festival.

The film has also been officially selected for the prestigious Lift-Off Filmmaker Sessions at Pinewood Studios in 2023. Directed by the talented Mayur Mehta and starring Anuj Khurana in the lead role, ‘AKS…within you’ promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film was released on RPM motion pictures YouTube channel.