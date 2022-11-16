Actor Kevin Spacey Faces More Sexual Offence Charges In UK

London: Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offense, said Prosecutors in London on Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the “House of Cards” and “American Beauty” star has been charged over “a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004”.

It also authorised “one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent” against the 63-year-old actor, who lives in the United States.

The CPS, which is responsible for bringing prosecutions in England and Wales, said the seven new charges refer to alleged crimes committed before and after 2003, when new legislation on sexual offences entered force.

This means Spacey is now facing a total of 11 charges of sexual assault in Britain.

Allegations against him emerged in the wake of the #MeToo movement that saw numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment in the movie industry.