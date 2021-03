Actor Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of a first aid medical sign, writing, “I am positive. Pray for me.”

Positive ho gaya 🤦🏻‍♂️

Dua karo 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021

Earlier, on Saturday, Kartik walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, in Mumbai. He was joined by his upcoming “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” co-star Kiara Advani.