Actor Kamal Haasan Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says I’m Here As An Indian

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which arrived in Delhi from Haryana on Saturday morning.

Haasan took a break from shooting for his upcoming film “Indian 2” to join the yatra, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari.

Speaking during the Yatra, Hassan said, “Many people ask me why I’m here. I’m here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies & started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line & came here,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Last week, Haasan told MNM office-bearers that he had been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 in the national capital.

“I stood in front of the mirror and told myself that this is the period when the country most needs me. Then a voice inside me said, ‘Kamal… don’t help break India, rather unite it,” he added.