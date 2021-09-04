Actor Kaley Cuoco, Husband Karl Cook Announce Separation

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook have announced the separation after three years of marriage.

The couple shared a joint statement of their split on Friday. They said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Cuoco, known for starring in shows such as The Big Bang Theory and Flight Attendant. The couple got married on June 30, 2018, but they started living together only from last spring. Cuoco had said in the past that their unconventional marriage arrangement worked well for them.