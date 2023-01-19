Actor Julian Sands Goes Missing After Mountain Hike In Southern California

Sacramento: British actor Julian Sands has been reported missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, according to the San Bernardino county sheriff’s department.

As per reports, search and rescue crews looked for Sands in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, but had to suspend on Saturday because of trail conditions and avalanche risks.

There is a severe avalanche risk in the area, and authorities are recommending that the public stay away from the area. “It’s extremely dangerous, and experienced hikers are having a hard time getting through there,” Campos said. As the weather clears, rescue crews are planning to resume a search on the ground, he said.

The 65-year-old actor, known for his roles in A Room with a View, The Killing Fields, and Naked Lunch, lives in North Hollywood.

Authorities are also searching for another missing hiker, Bob Gregory, of Hawthorne, California, who was reported missing on Monday in San Gabriel mountains, as per a report.