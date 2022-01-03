Actor John Abraham, Wife Priya Runchal Test Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine. The actor took to social media and announced the development.

“I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else,” wrote John Abraham.

Earlier, on Sunday, director Rahul Rawail was also tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker is currently under quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions. The 70-year-old director has contracted the virus last week.