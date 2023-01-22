Actor Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke 30 Plus Bones In Snow Plow Accident

Los Angeles: Actor Jeremy Renner has revealed that he broke more than 30 bones in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

The actor, best known as Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe films, took to Instagram and said: “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee also thanked fans for their messages of support.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Renner said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.