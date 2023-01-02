Actor Jeremy Renner Critical After Snow Plowing Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, known for his work in Marvel films, has been hospitalised and is stated to be in “critical but stable condition” after he injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada’s Reno over the weekend.

According to reports, the accident took place on Sunday and following the incident ‘Hawkeye’ actor airlifted to the hospital.

Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee and is the star of Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ and ‘Captain America’ films. He has a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

The region where his home is located received heavy snow on New Year’s Eve that hit power supply for more than 35,000 homes in Washoe and other counties, the Reno Gazette Journal further said in its report.

Renner is currently appearing in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, which is streaming on Paramount+. It’s second season is set to set to debut this month.