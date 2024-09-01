Actor Jayasurya gives first reaction to Kerala sex abuse allegation

Kerala: Facing allegations of sexual assault, Malayalam actor Jayasurya said he will face the case legally and promised to return to India from the United States as soon as possible.

In an Instagram post, the actor thanked his well-wishers for extending greetings on his birthday and standing by him.

“Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me”, Jayasurya wrote.

The actor said the allegations have shattered him and his family and added that his legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings. “False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself,” the post read.

“A lie always travels faster than the truth, but I believe truth will prevail”, Jayasurya wrote, adding that he will return to India after finishing his commitments in the US.

Expressing faith in the judiciary, he promised to continue all legal proceedings to prove his innocence. “I have complete faith in our judicial system. Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one”, he wrote.

Several female actors associated with the Malayalam film industry are opening up about their experience after the Hema committee report revealed widespread sexual abuse in Malayalam cinema.

The Kerala police registered a second sexual assault case against Jayasurya after a woman actor accused him of molestation inside a movie set near Kerala’s Thodupuzha during 2012-2013.

A new FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jayasurya was registered at the Karamana police station. Section 354 C of the IPC, which deals with voyeurism, has also been invoked against the actor.