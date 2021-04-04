Actor Govinda Tests COVID Positive

Mumbai: After Akshay Kumar, actor Govinda has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The actor tested positive on Sunday morning and urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

Earlier on Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar also updated his fans that he has tested positive for the virus. The actor has isolated himself at home and following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Akshay took to his social media handle and updated his fans about the health status.

The actor also said that he is under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care.