Mumbai: Bollywood actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Hospital early this morning after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with his licensed revolver. The incident occurred around 4:45 AM while the actor was preparing to go out and checking his firearm.

According to Mumbai Police, the injury was caused by an accidental discharge of the weapon. Govinda, 60, is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. His manager, Shashi Sinha, clarified that the mishap happened while the actor was cleaning his revolver.

The police have seized the weapon and are investigating the incident to ensure all safety protocols were followed. Fans and well-wishers have been sending their prayers and support for the actor’s speedy recovery.