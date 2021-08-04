Actor Gehana Vasisth Goes Nude Amid Raj Kundra Porn Case

Mumbai: Actress Gehna Vashisth, who is out on bail in a pornography case, took to Instagram and posed nude in a live video.

The video that has now gone viral on social media was shared by the actor. She has also seen asking fans to differentiate between erotica and porn.

Sharing the video on the gram, she wrote, “without cloth live m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it’s a porn but when I wear all the clothes, some ppl claim porn height of hypocrisy.”

In the video, you can see Gehana constantly asking fans if any of her activities count as porn. She also says that people keep categorising her videos as porn and cheap. And through this video, she went on to call out the hypocrisy of people.