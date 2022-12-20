Actor Gauahar Khan Expecting First Child

Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are set to welcome their first child.

Khan and Darbar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news about her pregnancy via an animated reel featuring the couple.

The clip opens with these words, “One became two when Z (Zaid) met G (Gauahar). And now the adventure continues as we become Three!” The video concluded with these words, “Gauahar & Zaid +1, In Sha Allah. Seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey.”

The couple sought love and prayers from their fans and followers.