Actor Drashti Dhami Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Home Quarantine 

Mumbai: Popular TV actor Drashti Dhami on Tuesday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share news about her COVID-19 diagnosis with her fans.

The actor shared a photo of her window sill where she had some of her necessary items like oximeter, medicines and flowers. The actress also had her web series ‘The Empire’ being played on her iPad. Furthermore, she says that she is accepting love and good food.

Dhami is well known for her roles in TV shows such as ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’ and features in historical drama ‘Empire on Disney+Hotstar among others.