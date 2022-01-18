Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth separate after 18 years of togetherness

Chennai: Actor Dhanush K Raja and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways as a couple. The ‘Maari’ actor announced the same on Twitter.

He wrote, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Aishwaryaa, too, put out the same statement on Instagram with the caption: “No caption needed… only your understanding n your love necessary!” She signed off the post as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on 18 November 2004. The couple has two sons – Yatra and Linga – who were born in 2006 and 2010.