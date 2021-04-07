Actor Babushaan, Wife Trupti Blessed With Baby Boy

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty and his wife Trupti have been blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday evening.

Trupti gave birth to the baby boy at a private hospital in Patia here. The couple had reached the hospital earlier in the day for the delivery.

Soon after the good news, wishes poured in for the couple and Babushaan’s parents Uttam Mohanty & Aparajita Mohanty from relatives, fans and well-wishers.

Babushaan had tied the nuptial knot with his longtime girlfriend Trupti Satpathy in 2014.